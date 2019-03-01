GBASKY – Shakara + Born to Win

Adepoju Adeyinka professionally known as “Gbasky” is a professional songwriter, as well as an alternative and afro pop performing and recording artist.

In 2014, his group (The Factory Pack) released its debut album which was listed at the top 10 albums released on the online platform “Spinlet”.

In the same year Gbasky won the Coke Studio Raw Africa Competition which afforded him the opportunity to travel to Nairobi Kenya as a guest performer.



BORN TO WIN narrates Gbasky’s current existence, this soulful highlife track speaks of truth of being true to ones self, the authenticity and audacity in his truth speaks in volume as he is reminded about fighting for what he believes in, which is being the best version of himself as an artist.

He believes he was born to be, to simply exist. SHAKARA which is a clear deviation from born to win, gives you an upbeat jazz rhythm as Gbasky desires to be with a woman but is always given the cold shoulder.

She plays hard to get and it’s not just her, his friend is also not in favour for Gbasky’s pursuit to succeed.



Both tracks produced by West Culture



