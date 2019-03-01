Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Burna Boy – Dangote
VIDEO: Burna Boy – Dangote
Afrofusion singer Burna Boy submits the official music video to his latest tune ‘Dangote‘.
The visuals directed by ace cinematographer Clarence Peters captures the daily hustle of Nigerians as they engage in various ‘trades’ to make money. The accuracy of the clip makes it even more interesting.
Watch the video below.
