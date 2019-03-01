Reflex Soundz – 7 Rings (Afrobeat Trap Refix) ft. Ariana Grande & Spottie

Reflex Soundz is back with another dope refix of Ariana Grande’s hit single….. “7 Rings”.



He appropriately tags this an “afrobeat trap refix” and that’s exactly what it is, a fusion of African percussive rhythm and trap sounding hip-hop. Reflex features Philippines based Nigerian artist “Spottie.”



The song was self-produced by Reflex Soundz , Mixed and Mastered by Relyvant (@relyvantmixing).

Connect with Reflex Soundz on social media @reflexsoundzAndSpottie (@spottie_official).



Enjoy.

