Reflex Soundz – 7 Rings (Afrobeat Trap Refix) ft. Ariana Grande & Spottie



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Reflex Soundz is back with another dope refix of Ariana Grande’s hit single….. “7 Rings”.

He appropriately tags this an “afrobeat trap refix” and that’s exactly what it is, a fusion of African percussive rhythm and trap sounding hip-hop. Reflex features Philippines based Nigerian artist “Spottie.”

The song was self-produced by Reflex Soundz , Mixed and Mastered by Relyvant (@relyvantmixing).

Connect with Reflex Soundz on social media  @reflexsoundzAndSpottie (@spottie_official).

Enjoy.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
