Reflex Soundz – 7 Rings (Afrobeat Trap Refix) ft. Ariana Grande & Spottie

Reflex Soundz is back with another dope refix of Ariana Grande’s hit single….. “7 Rings”.
He appropriately tags this an “afrobeat trap refix” and that’s exactly what it is, a fusion of African percussive rhythm and trap sounding hip-hop. Reflex features Philippines based Nigerian artist “Spottie.”
The song was self-produced by Reflex Soundz , Mixed and Mastered by Relyvant (@relyvantmixing).
Connect with Reflex Soundz on social media @reflexsoundzAndSpottie (@spottie_official).
Enjoy.
