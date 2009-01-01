Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Burna Boy X Olumix – On The Low (Guitar Cover)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Nigerian record producer and guitarist, Olumix shares a guitar cover for Burna Boy’s 2018 banger titled “On The Low”. Been a while we heard a guitar cover from him and this reawakens our love for his covers. Listen below. DOWNLOAD

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

