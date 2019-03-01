VIDEO PREMIERE: King Perryy – Work ‘N’ Grind

Following the huge acceptance and success of the new music lovers anthem “Work ‘N’ Grind“, Continental Sound creator and DM Records signee “King Perryy” releases an apt video which depicts every part of the song in crystal clear pictures directed by renowned music video director Director K.

The song was produced by Chillz, mixed and mastered by STG

Voice Over by Kemi Smallzz

Styled by Poophmoore & StyledbyReus

The video was shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria. Watch and Enjoy!