VIDEO PREMIERE: King Perryy – Work ‘N’ Grind
Following the huge acceptance and success of the new music lovers anthem “Work ‘N’ Grind“, Continental Sound creator and DM Records signee “King Perryy” releases an apt video which depicts every part of the song in crystal clear pictures directed by renowned music video director Director K.
The song was produced by Chillz, mixed and mastered by STG
Voice Over by Kemi Smallzz
Styled by Poophmoore & StyledbyReus
The video was shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria. Watch and Enjoy!
