Davido Has A Collaboration With J. Cole Coming Soon
- 2 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
DMW boss David Adeleke better known as Davido has a lot of music in store for his fans during the course of the year.
The ‘Fia’ crooner has already recorded a collaboration with top American rapper J. Cole. However, the record is yet to be released for public consumption. In his insta-story Davido shared a clip where he was listening to his new collabo with J. Cole in a car.
This comes after a remix of his tune ‘Fall’ by American rappers Busta Rhymes and Prayah. The singer who is still doing a press tour of American radio has promised his long awaited sophomore album will drop this year.
See the clip below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles