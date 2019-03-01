Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Davido Has A Collaboration With J. Cole Coming Soon
Davido Has A Collaboration With J. Cole Coming Soon



DMW boss David Adeleke better known as Davido has a lot of music in store for his fans during the course of the year.

The ‘Fia’ crooner has already recorded a collaboration with top American rapper J. Cole. However, the record is yet to be released for public consumption. In his insta-story Davido shared a clip where he was listening to his new collabo with J. Cole in a car.

This comes after a remix of his tune ‘Fall’ by American rappers Busta Rhymes and Prayah. The singer who is still doing a press tour of American radio has promised his long awaited sophomore album will drop this year.

See the clip below.

