Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 26 minutes ago
Veteran Nigerian rapper eLDee has lashed out at his colleague Olu Maintain for perfoming his song without appropriate permission.

It all started when the ‘Yahoozee’ crooner shared a video clip on Instagram where he was seen performing somewhere in America. In the video Olu Maintain was performing ‘Big Boy’ which is owned by eLDee but he was however featured on the track alongside Oladele and Banky W.

Reacting to the clip the leader of defunct Da Trybes Men crew called Mr Olu a ‘Shameless N*gga’. He wrote ‘this shameless n*gga out here on stages performing my song like he created it.’ Eldee also noted that Mr Olu tried to steal the record from him after he was featured.

Still on the clip, Ice Prince opined that Olu Maintain had as much right to perform the tune because he was a featured artiste.

See the exchange below.

