Wizkid Promises New Music As He Returns To Social Media

Nigeria’s favourite musician Wizkid is keeping to his word as he returns to social media.

The Starboy had some months back announced his ‘leave’ from music and promised a return in March. Following the conclusion of the presidential election many Nigerian artistes have returned to active music.

Wizkid made his official return a few hours ago and announced new music. He shared a photo and captioned ‘Same President! New Music’. Hopefully a new Starboy record would be out soon in a few days.