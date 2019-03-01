Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Wizkid Promises New Music As He Returns To Social Media
Wizkid Promises New Music As He Returns To Social Media



Nigeria’s favourite musician Wizkid is keeping to his word as he returns to social media.

The Starboy had some months back announced his ‘leave’ from music and promised a return in March. Following the conclusion of the presidential election many Nigerian artistes have returned to active music.

Wizkid made his official return a few hours ago and announced new music. He shared a photo and captioned ‘Same President! New Music’. Hopefully a new Starboy record would be out soon in a few days.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

