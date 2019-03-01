Young Paris x Olamide – Juicy

Young Paris is an artistic director, music producer, and songwriter, Born to Congolese parents in France, but raised in New York. The artiste vision is to bring a new wave of Afrobeats and international vibes to the mainstream music scene.

Young Paris links up with Nigerian rapper and YBNL Boss Olamide to dish out this new banging single titled “Juicy“. The Congolese American rapper blends the international sound with the Nigeria Zanku sound and this has been trending on social media that even got Chris Brown vibe to the jam.

