Magnito – Genevieve ft. Duncan Mighty
Big E Entertainment rapper and leader of the Tension Gang movement, Magnito, serves his first official single for the year titled “Genevieve” featuring Wene Mighty and Port Harcourt’s first son, Duncan Mighty.
This comes after his entertaining series dubbed “Relationship Be Like”, which has been getting rave reviews.
The song was produced by Tspize, mixed and mastered by Baby Mix.
