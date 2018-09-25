Wizkid’s “FEVER” Hits 22 Million Views On YouTube

Fever by Wizkid hits 22 million views on YouTube after four months of its release.

Fever visuals was released in 2018, on the 23rd of October.

JAGUDA had earlier reported how Fever amassed over 5 million views on YouTube in just a week of its release. The song also made a top spot for the most searched songs on google.

FEVER was the trend after its release reason being that Mavin’s first lady, Tiwa Savage, was the only one who featured on the visuals. At a time, both Wizkid and Tiwa were suspected to be an item.

The StarBoy honcho has been on a break for four months as prescribed by his doctors.

Meanwhile, rumors have been circulating that he has released a new song titled “Jah Bless Me”. A fact-check by this entertainment tabliod showed the song was a leak and not released officially from his camp.

He however, promised a new song but gave no official date for its release. Fans would be eagerly waiting to receive a new tune from the singer after his hiatus from the music scenes.