“I Am Fighting For My F*#king Life” R. Kelly Breaks Down In First Interview Since Arrest

Gayle King and R. Kelly during his first interview after arrest last month. [Photo credit: NY Times]

Controversial American singer, songwriter and record producer, Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly broke down during an interview on CBS This Morning which will air on Wednesday, March 6.



The interview, his first since his arrest last month with CBS’ Gayle King saw the award-winning singer repeatedly denying allegations against him of criminal sexual abuses.



According to R. Kelly who was visibly angry when quizzed about the aggravated charges with underaged girls remained insistent, claiming the accusations were brewing from people going back to his past.

“I will tell you this, people are going to my past, that’s exactly what they’re doing, they’re going back to the past and they’re trying to add all of this stuff now to that to make all of this stuff going on now feels real to people,” he said as he begged not to be ‘double jeopardized’.



The singer was charged last month for sexually abusing four women, three of whom were allegedly underage at the time.



When questioned further by Gayle about holding anybody against their will as widely speculated, R. Kelly blatantly refuted the allegation.



While defending himself, he pointed to the camera and said “That’s stupid. Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want to but just use your common sense,” he said.



He eventually broke down in tears saying, “I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me. I am fighting for my F*#king life.”



Gayle went further to mention how Lady Gaga apologized for ever collaborating with R. Kelly after the release of the provocative docu-series.

R. Kelly responded saying, “She’s a very great talent. It’s unfortunate that her intelligence go to such a short level when it comes to that.”



Last month, R. Kelly turned himself to Chicago police after being indicted on sexual abuse charges with girls and young women for more than two decades.



The indictment accuses Kelly of sexual acts with three children older than 13 but younger than 17. There is no age range listed for one of the alleged victims. The charges say Kelly used force or the threat of force, a report by CNN cited.



Criticisms and outrage have been pouring out following the release of the highly controversial docu-series titled “Surviving R.Kelly.”



More shocking was the backlash from his estranged daughter, Buku Abi, who in her Instagram story in January referred to her father as a ‘monster.’



Mr Kelly could soon wind up back in jail; according to The Chicago Sun-Times, a court has ordered that if he does not pay his ex-wife $161,663 he owes her in child support by Wednesday morning, he may be jailed for failure to pay, a report by New York time reveals.



