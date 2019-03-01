Wale Turner – Back At It
- 2 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Wale Turner releases lightweight groove freestyle ahead of an official project for the year.
He covers his raw raps with fluid lyrics and a charming carefree spirit that makes ‘BACK AT IT’endearing. But he still displays impressively self- awareness with boastful lines like ‘ when you hear the name Wale Turner/ Give me respect‘.
