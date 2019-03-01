Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Upgrade – GhenGhen (Prod By Da Piano)
Upgrade – GhenGhen (Prod By Da Piano)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 28 minutes ago
Nigerian High-life fusion artiste, UPGRADE drops his sophomore single titled “GHENGHEN” under his Mining Entertainment imprint. 

Upgrade started his musical career in 2004, while in secondary school in Port Harcourt. He later joined two-man group called “True Ice” and performed at various shows using instrumentals of popular songs.

He recorded his first song in 2009 but had to take a break the following year, to focus on his education and for lack of a proper record deal. A few years later, Upgrade moved to Lagos, and decided to release music under his own imprint, Mining Entertainment.

“Ghenghen”, which was produced by Da Piano comes closely after the release of his debut single “Shinimi”, also produced by Da Piano.

Twitter – @upgradesionz1

Instagram – @upgradesionz

