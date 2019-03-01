VIDEO: Patrice Evra Sings & Grinds To Davido’s “IF”

A video making rounds on social media has shown former Manchester United football star, Patrice Evra, singing and grinding to “IF” by Nigeria’s Davido.
In his usual monday vibe dance, the football star mentioned he loved his Nigerian people.
Evra in the past has shown he is a lover of Nigerian music as this would not be the first song he is dancing to.
Davido’s IF has continued making waves on local and international scenes.
Watch clip below;
