VIDEO: Davido Is Terrible At Freestyling And It’s Hilarious

One aspect of any musician’s artistry would be his/her ability to make music off the top of one’s head, spontaneously at the go better known as freestyling. However, one of Africa’s top acts Davido sucks at that.

The singer continues his radio press tour in America and one of those media visit he was asked to freestyle while on Shade 45 Sirius XM. A beat was played for him and he dropped what would be one of the worst freestyles from a top rated artiste you would hear in a long time. Davido’s freestyle on Shade 45 Sirius XM was terrible and hilarious.

Watch his freestyle in the clip.