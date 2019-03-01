Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Oduma Essan – Totally
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 40 minutes ago
Oduma Essan comes through with a brand new tune to kick start his year and its “Totally” dope.The south south singer debuted last year with 2 banging songs and videos titled “The Key” and “Oduma Essan”.

Totally is a sweet love song that sees Oduma promising to give his all to a mystery lover who has completely taken control of his emotions.

