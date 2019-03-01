Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Tipsy – Bussin My Brain (Prod. By Sean Focus)
Oduma Essan – Totally
Jilted Lady Calls Out Reekado Banks For Using Her Emotionally & Financially

Tipsy – Bussin My Brain (Prod. By Sean Focus)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Indigenous female rapper, Tipsy begins the year with a brand new single titled “Bussin My Brain“.

Bussin My Brain” had production preference from Sean Focus, as usual Tipsy delivered on the Afro-Pop record.

Tipsy starts off the year on a good note.  The Video for “Bussin My Brain” Will be out soon!!!

Listen, download and share your thoughts below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98