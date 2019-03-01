Tipsy – Bussin My Brain (Prod. By Sean Focus)
Indigenous female rapper, Tipsy begins the year with a brand new single titled “Bussin My Brain“.
“Bussin My Brain” had production preference from Sean Focus, as usual Tipsy delivered on the Afro-Pop record.
Tipsy starts off the year on a good note. The Video for “Bussin My Brain” Will be out soon!!!
Listen, download and share your thoughts below.
