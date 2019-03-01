Jilted Lady Calls Out Reekado Banks For Using Her Emotionally & Financially
- 3 hours 32 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A certain lady has called out singer Reekado Banks for allegedly dumping her. The lady went on to show receipts to further prove her point.
In a series of video posted by the seemingly jilted Nigerian lady, she called out the former Mavin Records act for using her both emotionally and financially.
In her videos made to expose the ‘Yawa’ crooner, she said the Reekado Banks is allegedly owing her about N2 million Naira which she loaned him. She said she was pushes to the point that she had to go public with the information.
She shared audio from her voice call with the Banks Music boss and also exposed their chats.
Watch the clip below and hear more details.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles