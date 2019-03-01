Olu Maintain Reacts After eLDee Called Him Out

Yesterday, veteran rapper eLDee had a fall out with his colleague Olu Maintain after the latter performed his hit song ‘Big Boy’.

eLDee was pissed seeing Olu Maintain perform the song after he recounted the ‘Yahozee’ crooner attempted to hijack the song when he was initially featured.

Following the call out, the singer has made light the remark from eLDee as he shared a clip where the two of them performed ‘Big Boy’ on stage. It was during a December concert tagged ‘Grown and Sexy’.

He wrote thus:

Grown n Sexy “the Concert” Lagos Dec 2018. Performing with My brother who was performing for the first time in 7years. It was super Lit and a Pleasure. Its all Love. We’ve become Older, we’ve become Fathers and we’ve truly become BIG BOYS. Abe’ri eldee the don @eldeethedon Ati banky w @bankywellington awon ti Yankee emi na ti di Yankee ooooo. Mo ti ba Colin Powell Po lori Stage O dé Quality. #Love.