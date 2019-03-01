DJ Neptune – Demo ft. Davido

Award winning Disc Jockey, DJ Neptune kick start the year 2019 with a brand new banger titled “Demo” featuring Davido.

After a success outing in 2018 with his hit songs “Tear Rubber“, “Wait” and also the release of “Greatness” album, DJ Neptune links up with DMW’s boss and pop star, Davido to serve his fans with this hot smashing single tagged “Demo”.

“Demo” is a classic record produced by Speroach Beatz, Mixed and Mastered by Mix Monster. Guitarist Fiokee add some flavour to the song with his magic fingers.

“Demo” is here for us to anticipate his forthcoming sophomore album ‘Greatness II: The Sounds Of Neptune’.

