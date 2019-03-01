Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Neptune – Demo ft. Davido
Danagog x Zlatan x Dremo x Idowest – Incoming
VIDEO: Nonso Amadi – Emergency

DJ Neptune – Demo ft. Davido



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Award winning Disc Jockey, DJ Neptune kick start the year 2019 with a brand new banger titled “Demo” featuring Davido.

After a success outing in 2018 with his hit songs “Tear Rubber“, “Wait” and also the release of “Greatness” album, DJ Neptune links up with DMW’s boss and pop star, Davido to serve his fans with this hot smashing single tagged “Demo”.

“Demo” is a classic record produced by Speroach Beatz, Mixed and Mastered by Mix Monster. Guitarist Fiokee add some flavour to the song with his magic fingers.

Demo” is here for us to anticipate his forthcoming sophomore album ‘Greatness II: The Sounds Of Neptune’.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 63 of 63