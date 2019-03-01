Nigerian Gospel Singer, Sinach Breaks Record On YouTube
Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Joseph popularly known by the mononym Sinach, has broken a record by being the first gospel artiste in the country to amass over 100 million views on YouTube.
As at the time of this report, “Way Maker” which was published 30th December 2015, had amassed exactly 100,166,641 views on YouTube.
She becomes the fist Nigerian gospel singer to clock this number of views on YouTube.
The senior worship leader at Believers’ Loveworld International, made this public through her Gram account.
“100 million celebrating Jesus! HE’S THE ANSWER TO IT ALL, JESUS!! #nigeria #slic2019 #sinach #gosgem #waymaker,” Sinach wrote.
