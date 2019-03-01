DJ Neptune Reveals Artwork & Promo Photos for New Single with Davido

Superstar international DJ Neptune releases new promo images and reveals the artwork for new single #Dèmo featuring DMW Boss Davido.

The Soundcity MVP Award-winning DJ Neptune is excited about this heartfelt love song, and in his words; He can’t wait to release this to the world. #Dèmo will be available worldwide on the 8th March 2019 on all music digital platforms.

Pre-order #Dèmo now on iTunes and BoomPlay