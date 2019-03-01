VIDEO: Rozzy-K x Teni – Finally

Rozzy-K comes through with a new banger titled “FINALLY” featuring rave of the moment Teni Makanaki.

Afro pop singer and song writer, Rozzy-K unleash a brand new joint after his club banger Jam with Lil Kesh that launched him to the music industry. Rozzy-K and Teni teams up this time around to deliver this melodious tune titled “Finally“.

“Finally” production credit goes to Dj Coublon and this is a record you sure don’t want to miss. Video directed by Paul Gambit.

[embedded content]

