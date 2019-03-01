Skiibii – Omaema
- 4 hours 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Earlier today, More Grace Music Artiste “Skiibii” announced the release of a new project “Omaema.“
Skiibii’s awe-inspiring journey to the top of the music charts is sure to reach new heights with the highly anticipated brand-new single “Omaema “
The “Sensima” singer’s latest track is an up-tempo, radio-friendly banger produced by Blaise beatz and mixed and mastered by alltrasoundz .In the light-hearted track, Skiibii sings praises to Omahima and goes on about how sexy she is and how he won’t survive if she leaves him.
“Omaema carry go your body’s on fire”, “Skiibii” croons in the chorus.
In the new single, Skiibii breaks into a love-struck male who cannot get over how fine Omaema is.update your playlist people sensima was just the beginning.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles