Skiibii – Omaema

Earlier today, More Grace Music Artiste “Skiibii” announced the release of a new project “Omaema.“

Skiibii’s awe-inspiring journey to the top of the music charts is sure to reach new heights with the highly anticipated brand-new single “Omaema “

The “Sensima” singer’s latest track is an up-tempo, radio-friendly banger produced by Blaise beatz and mixed and mastered by alltrasoundz .In the light-hearted track, Skiibii sings praises to Omahima and goes on about how sexy she is and how he won’t survive if she leaves him.

“Omaema carry go your body’s on fire”, “Skiibii” croons in the chorus.

In the new single, Skiibii breaks into a love-struck male who cannot get over how fine Omaema is.update your playlist people sensima was just the beginning.

DOWNLOAD