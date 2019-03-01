Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ice Prince – Feel Good ft. Phyno x Falz
Ice Prince – Feel Good ft. Phyno x Falz
- 6 hours 2 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Super Cool Cat, Ice Prince Zamani kick starts the year with a brand new single titled “Feel Good”.
On this track, Ice features Penthauze Music boss, Phyno and Falz DaBahdGuy.
The track was produced by raving record producer, WillisBeatz.
Enjoy!
