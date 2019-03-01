Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: CDQ & Skales – Head 2 Toe
VIDEO: CDQ & Skales – Head 2 Toe
2 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
NSNS boss CDQ unleashes the follow up video for his hip hop inspired single ‘Head 2 Toe’ featuring Skales. The tune is lifted off his sophomore album ‘Ibile Mugabe‘.
The video was shot and directed by Stanz Visuals.
Watch CDQ & Skales – Head 2 Toe below.
