VIDEO: CDQ & Skales – Head 2 Toe

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 27 minutes ago
NSNS boss CDQ unleashes the follow up video for his hip hop inspired single ‘Head 2 Toe’ featuring Skales. The tune is lifted off his sophomore album ‘Ibile Mugabe‘.

The video was shot and directed by Stanz Visuals.

Watch CDQ & Skales – Head 2 Toe below.

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

