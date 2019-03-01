VIDEO: Tekno – Woman
Slim Daddy Tekno is out with with a brand new visual for his earlier released tune ‘Woman’.
The singer floated his new music imprint CARTEL in the video which celebrates the virtues of womanhood. The video comes just in time for the International Woman’s Day 2019. It was directed by the ace Clarence Peters.
Watch Tekno – Woman below.
