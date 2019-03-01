Edem – Fie Fuor (Remix) ft. Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian rapper and VRMG CEO Edem releases a brand new single. The song is the official remix to one of his previously released singles titled “Fie Fuor”, which he dropped earlier last year. This time around, he recruits Lynx Entertainment singer Kuami Eugene to lend a hand, or rather a verse.
“Fie Fuor” is Twi that translates to “my family”. In the song, the two artists address the envy and malice perpetrated by persons from one’s own home.
The afrobeats song was produced by Mr Lekki. Check it out, and cop a download below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles