Edem – Fie Fuor (Remix) ft. Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian rapper and VRMG CEO Edem releases a brand new single. The song is the official remix to one of his previously released singles titled “Fie Fuor”, which he dropped earlier last year. This time around, he recruits Lynx Entertainment singer Kuami Eugene to lend a hand, or rather a verse.

“Fie Fuor” is Twi that translates to “my family”. In the song, the two artists address the envy and malice perpetrated by persons from one’s own home.

The afrobeats song was produced by Mr Lekki. Check it out, and cop a download below.

DOWNLOAD