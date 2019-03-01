“I thought it was a prank”; Reekado Responds To Lady Who Called Him Out

Former Mavin Records singer Reekado Banks, has officially come out to rebuff the claims of a lady who claimed he had used her “emotionally and financialy”.

“Yooooooo… that gist for Instablog no real ooo… I don’t know the girl 00, I have no idea what she’s saying either… I thought it was a joke or a prank if it isn’t or even if it is, whoever is behind it better quit already before we take legal actions,” Reeky wrote on Instagram

JAGUDA had reported when the said lady alleged she was an associate of Reekado and was with him even before he became a star.

In her videos made to expose the ‘Yawa’ crooner, she said the Reekado Banks is allegedly owing her about N2 million Naira which she loaned him. She said she was pushed to the point that she had to go public with the information.