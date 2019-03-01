Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Chinko Ekun – Samena ft. Peruzzi
Following an impressive run in 2018 with his massive hit single, “Able God” featuring Lil Kesh and Zlatan, Chinko Ekun returns with another potential banger titled “Samena”, featuring DMW’s Peruzzi.

“Samena” was produced by fast-rising producer – Big Dre, mixed and mastered by raving sound engineer – Spyrit Mix.

Enjoy.

