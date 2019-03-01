WurlD – ‘Love Is Contagious’ EP available for pre-order

WurlD continues to build anticipation for his ‘Love is Contagious’ EP with the project’s release available for pre-order today on Apple Music and Boomplay Music.

Though the EP won’t be available until the expected 22nd of March release date, the Fuji-pop singer has shared the cover art and tracklist for the project, debuting his new single, “Wishes & Butterflies”, in the process.

The tracklist for ‘Love is Contagious’ reveals 2016’s Shizzi and Major Lazer feature “Show You Off” as the EP’s opener, with pre-released singles like “Contagious” and “Paranoid” also featured on the 9-track tape. WurlD’s blend of Juju music and contemporary pop has a specific sound, for which popularity is rising, in this increasingly global era of African music.

In a statement, WurlD said of the EP, “Love is Contagious is a conversation about love, from the infatuation stage to drowning in the emotion to the commitment stage. This EP is something everyone can relate to at some point in their lives. It has always been my goal to add a different range to the conversation and ‘Love is Contagious’ does that, taking my fans and family on the journey a man goes through finding himself in love”.

You can pre-order, stream and download ‘Love is contagious’ here.