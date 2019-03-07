DNA – Star + Ayo
- 2 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Mavin Records duo DNA is releasing two brand new singles “Star” & “Ayo” . These tracks debut a new and developing sound that showcases the evolution of Clinton and Blair Roberts as artists and performers.
“Star” is a chilled-out, mood-setting follow up to “Sinnerman”, their December track also produced by Freddie Beats.
“Ayo” was produced by Ozedikus, who brings a distinctive international take on the Afrobeats sound, mixing DNA’s fun, club-ready vibe with an unexpected Middle Eastern melody.
Stream, download & enjoy “Star” and “Ayo” now on Boomplay, Youtube, Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify.
DOWNLOAD HERE
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles