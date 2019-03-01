Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Victoria Kimani – Wash It ft. Sarkodie
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 33 minutes ago
The Notable Kenyan Singer and song writer Victoria Kimani is back with yet another Pan African Club Banger. But with a twist to it, this time she joins lyrical forces with Ghana’s Hip hop Veteran Sarkodie bringing to your listening pleasure “WASH IT” produced by TUC. This song is an euphoric club banger with sensational vibes that leaves you finessing on the dance floor. Video was shot in Ghana and performed by Victoria Kimani & Sarkodie .

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

