VIDEO: Victoria Kimani – Wash It ft. Sarkodie
- 2 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Notable Kenyan Singer and song writer Victoria Kimani is back with yet another Pan African Club Banger. But with a twist to it, this time she joins lyrical forces with Ghana’s Hip hop Veteran Sarkodie bringing to your listening pleasure “WASH IT” produced by TUC. This song is an euphoric club banger with sensational vibes that leaves you finessing on the dance floor. Video was shot in Ghana and performed by Victoria Kimani & Sarkodie .
