VIDEO: Ice Prince – Feel Good ft. Phyno & Falz

Oleku” crooner Ice Prince releases a new smashing Single titled Feel Good.

The Nigerian singer and rapper from the middle belt of Nigeria teams up with Nigeria’s king of indigenous rap, Phyno and Bahd Guyz head huncho Falz to serve us with “Feel Good’’.



As the title suggests it is a feel-good record tipped to become one of the biggest records this summer. This record has been receiving positive reviews and streams.

The Track was produced by Yung Willis a.k.a Willisgivedem and the Video was shot by renowned director Mr Moe Musa.



