Ubi Franklin Played Me – Iyanya; Speaks On Falling Out With Former Partner

Now this is some bombshell information Iyanya is dropping about his former parter, Ubi Franklin. In this interview with Bolanle of NdaniTV, Iyanya confirmed that even though he thought he co-owned their label, MMMG, he realized later that his name was not on any of the forms he signed with Ubi Franklin.

The relationship between Ubi Franklin and Iyanya had hit the rocks back in 2016, but there hasn’t been much in the way of the details of why that relationship turned sour. At the time, all we knew was that Iyanya had sold his shares, and moved on to Mavin Records.

Well, in this interview, Iyanya details everything as it happened, and how he feels about Ubi Franklin now. He also goes into his relationship with his late father, and more.

Not a wasted 20 mins I tell you.