Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Lyrics Video: DJ Neptune – Demo ft. Davido
Ubi Franklin Played Me – Iyanya; Speaks On Falling Out With Former Partner
VIDEO: Santi – Sparky

Lyrics Video: DJ Neptune – Demo ft. Davido



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Ace Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Neptune, shares a lyric video for his recently released banger titled “Demo” featuring DMW boss, Davido. The lyric video is in anticipation of his Greatness II: The Sounds of Neptune” slated to drop later this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 68 of 68