PHOTO: Ice Prince Strikes A Pose With Royalty

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince strikes a pose with the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

Panshak Zamani posted a picture on Instagram where he introduced the chief of Benin Kingdom. The rapper however, did not reveal the reason for visiting the chief.

Mr Zamani has not been so active with his music career of late. Music lovers ponder if the rapper has got what it takes to keep himself in the industry.

Meanwhile, he recently released a new song “Feel Good”, which featured self-acclaimed street rapper, Phyno and comic rapper, Falz.