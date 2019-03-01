‘My Album All Hits’ – Wizkid Drops Tip On New Project
- 4 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
2019 might just be the year Wizkid stuns with his fourth studio album. As far as news go the Starboy is working to deliver a massive album for his fans
Despite various levels of disappointment from the ‘Fever’ crooner, there is a ray of hope as he promises to deliver this time around. According to the Starboy as seen in his Instastory ‘My album all hits! No miss!’.
He also thanked some producers like Killertunes, P2J, Blaq Jerzee etc., who worked on his highly anticipated ‘Made In Lagos’ album. However, the release date for the project is yet unknown.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles