‘My Album All Hits’ – Wizkid Drops Tip On New Project

2019 might just be the year Wizkid stuns with his fourth studio album. As far as news go the Starboy is working to deliver a massive album for his fans

Despite various levels of disappointment from the ‘Fever’ crooner, there is a ray of hope as he promises to deliver this time around. According to the Starboy as seen in his Instastory ‘My album all hits! No miss!’.

He also thanked some producers like Killertunes, P2J, Blaq Jerzee etc., who worked on his highly anticipated ‘Made In Lagos’ album. However, the release date for the project is yet unknown.