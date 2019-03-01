Davido Rewards His PA Lati With A Brand New Car

It is raining cars in the DMW camp and Davido is the rain maker. The record label boss is on a car buying spree for members of his crew.

Some days ago, we reported that Davido had bought a Mercedes Benz car for one of his crew members Aloma. According to the singer he would be buying more cars for members of the crew.

The next person to receive his benevolence is his personal assistant Lati. A brand new Mercedes Benz was purchased and gifted to Lati who according to Davido has been his loyal friend for about a decade.

Uve been looking after me since I was 13 !!! Your probably the only one that I know would do the same if we switched positions !! LOVE YOU MY BROTHER ! MY BACK BONE!! ENJOY THIS SMALL GIFT! @lt_ddon …… NAH ME PICK LATI CALL LAS LAS, he wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of the car as it touched down.