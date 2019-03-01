Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Davido Rewards His PA Lati With A Brand New Car
‘My Album All Hits’ – Wizkid Drops Tip On New Project

Davido Rewards His PA Lati With A Brand New Car



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

It is raining cars in the DMW camp and Davido is the rain maker. The record label boss is on a car buying spree for members of his crew.

Some days ago, we reported that Davido had bought a Mercedes Benz car for one of his crew members Aloma. According to the singer he would be buying more cars for members of the crew.

The next person to receive his benevolence is his personal assistant Lati. A brand new Mercedes Benz was purchased and gifted to Lati who according to Davido has been his loyal friend for about a decade.

Uve been looking after me since I was 13 !!! Your probably the only one that I know would do the same if we switched positions !! LOVE YOU MY BROTHER ! MY BACK BONE!! ENJOY THIS SMALL GIFT! @lt_ddon …… NAH ME PICK LATI CALL LAS LAS, he wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of the car as it touched down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 68 of 68