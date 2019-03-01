Niyyi – Bizzare ft. Crimson JB
NIYYI, a budding Nigerian neo-soul singer shares his first single titled “Bizzare”, off his forthcoming concept mixtape “SpaceTripSix.”
According to the artiste, “the name SpaceTripSix acts as a metaphor for Life as Journey, this concept mixtape is going to be divided into three parts based on the instrumentals with each part representing different stages in life.
“The first part contains Trap inspired cloudy instrumentals representing youthful year, the second contains jazz/ neo-soul instrumentals representing middle ages,” he said.
“The final part contains old school boombap instrumental representing old age. A huge part of the music I make is based on my background as a rocket scientist. I would appreciate a listen and your support on the release of this project,” he added.
