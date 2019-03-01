Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Keen Fire – Love Anthem
Niyyi – Bizzare ft. Crimson JB
Harrysong – Believe

Keen Fire – Love Anthem



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Keen fire, Born Oloyede Daniel Afolabi is a fast rising afro-pop sensation. Hails from Oyo state Nigeria but born and had his early life in Lagos.

The rising act first showed interest in music at a very tender age, he released all for you and demolo in 2018.

Love anthem is his first single this year, and its sure worth the hype. DOWNLOAD, listen and enjoy.

Prod. By Skillz Beatz.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 82 of 82