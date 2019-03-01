Keen Fire – Love Anthem

Keen fire, Born Oloyede Daniel Afolabi is a fast rising afro-pop sensation. Hails from Oyo state Nigeria but born and had his early life in Lagos.

The rising act first showed interest in music at a very tender age, he released all for you and demolo in 2018.

Love anthem is his first single this year, and its sure worth the hype. DOWNLOAD, listen and enjoy.

Prod. By Skillz Beatz.

