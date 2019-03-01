E.L – Higher
Ghanaian rapper, singer, and producer E.L drops another brand new single for your listening pleasure. This one is titled “Higher”, and it’s the rapper’s very first release for the year.
This song is a single off his upcoming album WAVs (West African Vibes), and it’s a very enjoyable afrobeats tune, just like we’re used to from E.L. The song was produced by frequent collaborator PeeOnDaBeat. Check it out, and cop the tune below.
