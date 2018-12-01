MC Galaxy Apologizes Over Half Clad 50K Challenge

MC Galaxy Empire honcho has spoken up about his viral video challenge which went wrong.

For his N50,000 giveaway challenge on Instagram live, some ladies participated dancing half naked. The challenge which eventually made the rounds on the internet was highly condemned.

Following, the backlash received, MC Galaxy has spoken up to clear the air as to what actually was the case. He stated that the girls who dance half clad did that voluntarily even though he had initially stopped them, other fans wanted them to continue.

He said the alleged N50,000 wasn’t given out by him but a friend of his and that the original challenge had no price tag.

Read his apology as seen on Instagram.