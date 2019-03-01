Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO PREMIERE: DJ Neptune – Demo Ft. Davido
VIDEO PREMIERE: DJ Neptune – Demo Ft. Davido



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
DJ Neptune has decided to drop the video for his hit song Démo ft Davido on the heels of it becoming the No. 1 record in Nigeria.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store this year from the award winning Soundcity MVP African DJ of the year, DJ Neptune.

Enjoy.

[embedded content]

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

