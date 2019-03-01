Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO PREMIERE: DJ Neptune – Demo Ft. Davido
DJ Neptune has decided to drop the video for his hit song Démo ft Davido on the heels of it becoming the No. 1 record in Nigeria.
We can’t wait to see what’s in store this year from the award winning Soundcity MVP African DJ of the year, DJ Neptune.
Enjoy.
