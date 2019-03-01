Spider Rider – Ije Ego
Askamaya Records first signee Obiorah Ezenduka popularly known as Spider Rider releases his debut single “IJE-EJO” Obiorah Ezenduka was born in June 22nd 1990.
He’s a Nigerian by Nationality who hails from Anambra state, Aguata Local Government Area.
IJE-EGO audio was produced by Blacknote and the video directed by TG Omori, Spider Rider is a lover of good music.
