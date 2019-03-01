Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Flowolf – No Shaking ft Mayorkun
VIDEO: Krizbeatz – Level Ft Sean Tizzle & Ceeboi (Dir By Mr. C)
VIDEO: Harmonize – Kainama ft. Burna Boy & Diamond Platnumz

VIDEO: Flowolf – No Shaking ft Mayorkun



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ocho Records’ Fast Rising Star , The Flowolf is here with the visuals for his second single under the label , No Shaking ft Mayorkun & Peruzzi.

A Lovers’ special sure to sweep you off your feet, please watch, listen, share and most importantly enjoy.

kindly follow on all socials. @theflowolf.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81