VIDEO: Harmonize – Kainama ft. Burna Boy & Diamond Platnumz



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 58 minutes ago
One of Tanzania’s biggest singers, Harmonize, unleashes the official music video for his heavyweight collaboration titled “Kainama” featuring Burna Boy from Nigeria and fellow Tanzanian superstar, Diamond Platnumz

The video was shot and directed by Mr C in Ghana.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

