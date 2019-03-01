Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Harmonize – Kainama ft. Burna Boy & Diamond Platnumz
VIDEO: Harmonize – Kainama ft. Burna Boy & Diamond Platnumz
- 5 hours 58 minutes ago
One of Tanzania’s biggest singers, Harmonize, unleashes the official music video for his heavyweight collaboration titled “Kainama” featuring Burna Boy from Nigeria and fellow Tanzanian superstar, Diamond Platnumz
The video was shot and directed by Mr C in Ghana.
Enjoy below.
