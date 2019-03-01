Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: 2Baba x Sound Sultan x Lejit (Alex Ekubo) perform “4 Instance”
VIDEO: 2Baba x Sound Sultan x Lejit (Alex Ekubo) perform "4 Instance"



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

2Baba’s opening with the performance of “4 Instance Again” a single from the “Power of 1” original motion picture soundtrack featuring Sound Sultan and LeJit (Alexx Ekubo) offered a glimpse of what was to come and he kept the tempo steady rising to a rousing finale.

[embedded content]

