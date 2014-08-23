Iyanya Opens Can Of Worms Between Ubi Franklin & Himself

Ubi Franklin with iyanya

Iyanya is throwing out everything that allegedly transpired between Ubi Franklin and himself out in the open.

In 2016, Iyanya parted ways with Ubi Franklin’s Made Men Music Group which everyone thought he once co-owned. The move sparked a lot of controversy especially as he left MMMG to join Mavin Records. However, the real story which necessitated his exit from his former label remained sketchy until recently.

Iyanya began to spill about the real reason he left Ubi and MMMG while on ‘The Juice‘ with Bolanle. He stated during the interview that he was betrayed as his believe that he co-owned MMMG was a hoax because his name wasn’t on any of the original documents.

However, Ubi Franklin in a now deleted post on Instagram shared photos of settlement papers between himself and Iyanya. He also said the things his former artiste said was a lie against him.

Not withstanding, at Cool FM Lagos, Iyanya spilled more juice on his exit from TripleMG. He accused Ubi of forging his signature, keeping the business end of the record label in secrecy from him. He also accused his former partner of changing CAC documents he signed which had him as co-owner of the record label.

Amongst other things, Iyanya revealed that he did not sale his shares to Ubi Franklin as many people are made to believe. He said he just opted out of the record label leaving everything behind for his friend.

Watch the clips below.